Reasons you should stop comparing yourself with others

One of the things that kills self-esteem is comparing yourself with your peers. Almost everyone is guilty of this. Social media has been a force behind this.

One minute you are okay and then someone uploads a picture of you looking all successful and fine. Then you find yourself moody while trying to compare yourself with them.

The earlier you realise that what you see is what they want you to see, the better for you. No one will intentionally display their unhappy and conflicted life on social media for you to see. Everyone wants people to see only the happy moments in their life.

Funnily enough, you might be a source of motivation for the person you are comparing your life with. The person might be admiring the kind of life you have, which they are not able to enjoy themselves.

1. It drains your energy

Comparing yourself with others is a total waste of time and it drains your energy gradually. The time used to weigh our lives side by side with others can be used for something productive. Doing this makes us focus on other people’s lives while they are progressing while we remain in the same spot.

2. It robs you of your joy

Comparison is a thief of joy. When you start to see that other people’s lives are better than yours, it gradually saddens you. This makes you ungrateful about the things you have that they don’t have. It makes life difficult and miserable for you. In no time, you will find yourself deep in depression.

3. It causes an unhealthy diet

Being in a low state is caused by comparing yourself with others. This will tamper with your diet because it causes low appetite. You suddenly lose interest in things and even commitments.

4. You can never be them

One of the reasons you need to stop comparing yourself with others is that you can never be like them. It is better that you accept who you are and embrace your uniqueness. There can only be one you. No one can ever be like you, and you can’t physically change who you are.

You must be aware that you have a special talent, gift, and ability designated for you alone, and it is different from any other person’s home.

5. Beware of fake lives





Most of the lives people display, either physically or on social media, can be far from reality most of the time. As mentioned earlier, your friends and family will only make you see what they want you to see.

6. No one has a smooth and perfect lifestyle

You might be thinking everyone has a perfect life judging from the posts they share. This isn’t true. No one has a perfect life here on earth. Every human being on earth has problems and challenges they are being faced with daily. The difference is just that some people are just good at managing their problems and emotions. This is why you shouldn’t use other people’s lives as a gauge to measure or compare your progress and achievements.

In conclusion, you must also be aware that there will always be someone better than you and someone less or lower than you. Take it easy on yourself. Comparison will only cause you to utter negative words to yourself because you will keep focusing on what you can’t do rather than what you can do.

