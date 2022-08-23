How to avoid festive season shopping rush

The end of the year is about four months from now. The rush to get several things for the end of the year celebration will start sooner than you expect.

Once we enter into the ’ember’ months, which are ushered in by September, then the rush for the festive season begins gradually.

It is important that you plan ahead in order not to be caught in the rush and pressure that comes with the festive season.

1. Have a budget and stick to it

To avoid impulse buying and spending due to rush hour shopping, it is important you have a budget. This will help you budget your spending and avoid overspending.

2. Start planning now

There is no better time to start preparing for the festive season than now. It is not too early to start buying all you will need – gifts, decorations, clothes, and everything you need to have a great Christmas and new year. Starting your preparation now will save you a lot of stress that comes with the festive season.

3. Avoid rush hour purchase

Due to the rush during the festive season, there is usually a hike in the prices of goods. If you wait till this period before preparing, you will be late. The best way to avoid purchasing items at rush hour is to start buying all that will be needed as soon as there are financial resources for it.

4. Grab opportunities

Opportunities can be end of year flash sales or giveaways. Due to the hike in prices, you might as well just opt in for these sales. It will reduce your financial commitments while you get your gifts, clothes, and other necessities needed to have an amazing festive celebration.

You could make your purchases during ‘Black Friday’, organised by business owners. This is usually a great bargain.

5. Book your flights ahead

This is particularly for those who will be spending their festive season abroad with friends and family on vacation. Booking your flights a few months ahead of the festive season saves you a lot of money and the stress that comes with travel preparations.





