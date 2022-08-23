Five ways to invest in yourself and become a better person

According to Pooja Agnihotri, ‘The best gift you can give to yourself is to invest in yourself’. Self-investment is the most reasonable investment every human should make. It is normal that the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the word ‘investment’ is investing in stocks, real estate, or savings.

Self-investment means giving back to yourself, expanding your horizons, learning new habits and getting organized in other spheres of life. It is the most profitable investment you can ever make. It determines the quality of life you will have now and in the future.

This is one of the best ways to achieve a better quality, successful, and productive life. It requires intentionally placing a priority on your personal growth through consistency. It entails investing time, money, and all other resources to aid your life and self-development.

If you aim at investing in yourself, there are various things you can do to add more value to yourself for now and for the future.

1. Skill development

This includes making yourself more experienced, well grounded in whatever skills you have. This might not necessarily be academically alone. This is through consistent learning, adding to your skills or learning new skills to have a productive life.

Academically, you can take online courses related to your field of study to learn more and widen your horizon.

2. Exercise regularly

Another great investment you can make in yourself is exercising daily. Exercising daily makes you more productive and energetic. It reduces stress, helps you maintain a healthy weight, and prevents your immune system from being vulnerable to diseases.

Exercising regularly also prevents mental health conditions that could hinder you from enjoying a quality life.

2. Attend seminars, workshops, and training

These are great opportunities for you to invest in yourself. Seminars, workshops, and training are avenues for you to widen and expand your horizons, especially in your field of interest. It also provides great networking opportunities for you. It expands your relationships with experts and professionals. This will be a source of great help to your career.

3. Practise journaling

Journaling is one of the best ways to invest in yourself. As funny as this sounds, journaling is self- reflective. Expressing your thoughts and feelings through scribbling them down gives you the chance to be non-judgmental. It helps you to be calm, manage anxiety, depression, and cope with fears and problems.





Journaling also helps to practice gratitude, and develop self-awareness.

4. Read more

Reading is a great way of investing in yourself mentally and career wise. It helps you build your skills relating to your career also. Reading widens and expands your horizon. It aids quick thinking and cognitive reasoning. It also keeps your brain healthy and strengthens it.

