Raped and now pregnant

I am a 21year female undergraduate in one of the country’s school of higher learning. I was raped two months ago by a classmate of mine who came to visit me when my parents were not at home. I have now discovered that I am pregnant. I did not report the rape incident to my parents out of fear since they don’t allow me to receive male visitors at home. Kindly advise me on what to do.
Cynthia (by SMS)
It is very important for you to quickly inform your parents about this ugly incident. If you are scared of doing this by yourself, you can solicit the support of any senior member of your family to inform your parents. Once this is done, the subsequent decisions such as reporting the matter to the police as well as what to do with the pregnancy will be decided by you and your parents.
