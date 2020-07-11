My wife was caught having sex with our neighbour —Man

A 32-year-old man narrated before a Lusaka Local Court in Zambia that his wife was always chatting with a neighbour on phone until the two were caught by a neighbour’s wife having sex.

Peter Chimpindu of Garden Township was testifying in a case in which his wife, Miriam Tembo, 29, of Ng’ombe Township, sued him for reconciliation after being on separating for two months.

The two got married in 2011 with dowry paid. Their marriage is blessed with a child.

Miriam told Senior Court Magistrate, Pauline Newa, at Matero Local Court, that he differed with Peter in 2014 and that the two lived on separation for one year and two months.

She said since the beginning of the year, Peter had been complaining that things were hard and even stopped paying house rent. The situation was worsened because she stopped working. Miriam complained that Peter could go out for as long as two weeks on the pretext that he was working when he was in fact married to another woman.

“Peter got property when I was hospitalized, I called him after I recovered but he told me that he did not love me anymore and that I was free to go anywhere else,” Marian said.

Peter, in his defence, explained that they separated because Miriam was always chatting with a neighbour on phone and that he did not suspect anything until the two were later caught having sex by the neighbour’s wife.

“This woman is flirtatious I cannot live with her any more. I am happy that she has brought me to court so that we can separate in peace,” Peter said.

But Miriam insisted she was merely suspected of committing adultery and that she had explained the matter to Peter and that they had resolved it.

Passing judgment, the court ruled that the reconciliation bid had failed and that the two could not continue in marriage since Peter was unwilling to reconcile and could not be forced.

