Rampaging suspected cultists kill one, raze houses in Delta community

Rampaging suspected cultists have killed one person, injured scores and razed houses in Oteri community, Ughelli, Delta State.

The community it was learnt on Tuesday, is licking its wounds after the rampaging cultists left in their wake a tale of blood, sorrow and tears with no fewer than four buildings burnt.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at about 6:50 pm.

It was gathered that trouble started when one Oghenero Oke, also known as Last Card, was shot and killed by a group of gunmen believed to be members of Aye confraternity.

The victim, who is a member of Mafia confraternity and also an indigene of the community, was said to have had an altercation with one Elohor over the relationship he had with Elohor’s elder sister which had turned sour.

Although reasons for the carnage were still sketchy, the house and shop belonging to the parents of Elohor were one of the houses reportedly burnt down.

It will be recalled that members of the Aye confraternity have been in a sustained battle with the Aro Baggers confraternity.

Meanwhile, efforts were said to be ongoing by the leadership of the community to fish out the perpetrators who are currently at large.

The corpse of the deceased has been reportedly deposited at the Central Hospital mortuary in Ughelli, while those with severe injuries are said to be receiving treatment at one Ufor Hospital.

As of the time of filing this report, the fear of possible reprisals has heightened in the community as security operatives patrol the community.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta Police Command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), confirmed the incident but added that no house was burnt.

Oteri community is the country home of the immediate past secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Festus Ovie Agas.

