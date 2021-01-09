Appraising the 2021 Ekiti appropriation law

The Ekiti 2021 appropriation law tagged “Budget of Recovery and Consolidation” has many remarkable aspects that are worthy of people’s note. One of the notable differences in the budgetary projection of N109.6 billion was that it was presented before the Assembly in the month of October, a clear departure from the past when budgets were presented before the State House of Assembly by December of the preceding year. By the estimation of many, the budget signed into law by Governor Kayode Fayemi was feasible and plausible.

Not oblivious of the parlous state of the country’s economy exacerbated by the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide EndSARS crisis that led to the destruction of some money-generating ventures of both the federal and state governments, Governor Kayode Fayemi reminded the people that the budget was specifically crafted based on the reality that the state economy required recovery and consolidation for the populace to enjoy the democracy dividends. These highlights by Dr Fayemi are some of the items this article intends to critically examine.

Interestingly, some people in the state have described the budget as being of an exemplary model. The claim of this, according to them is because it was fashioned to develop critical areas of the economy. Where Ekiti has comparative advantage like education, agriculture, human capital and sundry areas would be the focus. Of important note is the fact that a large percentage of the appropriation law was geared toward providing a buffer for the downtrodden masses of the state, in the facet of social security scheme, where 25,000 elderly people are receiving monthly stipend of N 5,000 to reduce poverty and give them a sense of belonging.

Dissecting the composition of the budget, consisting of N 51.6 billion for capital expenditure and N57.9 billion for recurrent expenditure, also conveyed a vivid message that Governor Fayemi and his administration are desirous of balancing human and infrastructural development of the state. Under this context, the government was circumspect of the fact that the budget would have a lopsided structure. It was built around recurrent expenditure to attend the issues of salaries of workers and the political class as well as social investments. The Governor was wise enough to strike a balance so that as salaries of workers and social investments are being undertaken, public utilities like roads, water, electricity and food can be provided to benefit all the strata of the society.

It is not gainsaying the fact that Ekiti is majorly a civil service state, but this description has outlived its usefulness owing to the economic reality of the 21st Century, which made it imperative for the government to key unto diversification programme for the economy to function effectively well. An in-depth financial analysis of the budget projection lent credence to the fact that it was heavily patterned to drive industrialization through public-private partnership. The State owned industries like the Ikun Dairy Farm, Ikogosi warm spring and Ire Burnt Brick which are1`now being revamped and rejuvenated will be accorded meaningful attention to shore up the revenues of the state and complement the nose diving federal allocations to Ekiti. This well throughout concept would also provide employment for the jobless youth to combat all manners of restiveness in the system.

It is not out of place to aver that the civil service remains the pivot on which the state‘s economy rotates and survives. Governor Fayemi, who was cognizance of this open and notorious fact injected the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage into the 2021 budget. With this, civil servants of grade levels 07 and 17 would now enjoy the New Minimum wage that had been signed into Law by President Muhammadu Buhari. Government workers on levels 01 and 06 had been savouring the gains of the implementation since 2019 and proper implementation of the 2021 budget would make it goes across board. This singular policy if affected would boost industrial harmony and stabilizes the system for wholesome implementation of government’s policies for the betterment of the people.

The budget also focuses on the smooth take off of the newly-established Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Ikere-Ekiti. The university came into being as a result of the upgrading of the College of Education, Ikere to a university status. The same focus also goes to the School of Commercial Agriculture and Technology, Isan-Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area of the state. When these two institutions become fully operational and run full throttle, it is expected that they would be proper and effective training grounds for more experts in the state; they would provide employment and create grounds for better exposure for the state’s human resources.

The people of the state also expect full implementation of the budget, and this would also be bolstered with the promise made by the Speaker of the House, Mr. Funminiyi Afuye, that the lawmakers would perform their statutory oversight functions of budget-tracking, monitoring and compliance to achieve the kernel of consolidating the gains of democracy for all Ekiti citizenry.

Dalimore Aluko, Assistant Principal, Ikere High School, Ikere, Ekiti State sent this through aluko4christ@yahoo.com.

