Queen’s Coffin carried into Westminster Hall

World News
By Tribune Online
queen coffin arvived,

The Queen’s coffin is now in Westminster Hall where a service is being held before she lies in state (BBC)

Thousands of people lined the streets for a procession that brought her from Buckingham Palace

Princes William and Harry, along with King Charles III, walked behind the coffin

Slowly, and very carefully, the pallbearers carry the Queen’s coffin into the Palace of Westminster.

They do so having removed their bearskin hats.

Eight young men from the Grenadier Guards have been entrusted with the task.

It’s a moment they’ve practised in great detail.

The queue to view Queen lying-in-state begins to move
A few moments from Westminster Hall, those at the front of the queue waiting to see the Queen lying in the state have begun to cross Lambeth Bridge.

After crossing the river, they will have to walk north to Westminster Hall – where they will be allowed to view the coffin from 17:00.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE


 

You might also like
Entertainment

Emmy Awards: Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae is first Asian to win best drama actor

World News

William Ruto sworn in as Kenya’s president

Top News

London to face ‘unprecedented travel demand’ for farewell to Queen Elizabeth

World News

Queen’s coffin arrives at St Giles’ Cathedral

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More