Queen’s Coffin carried into Westminster Hall

The Queen’s coffin is now in Westminster Hall where a service is being held before she lies in state (BBC)

Thousands of people lined the streets for a procession that brought her from Buckingham Palace

Princes William and Harry, along with King Charles III, walked behind the coffin

Slowly, and very carefully, the pallbearers carry the Queen’s coffin into the Palace of Westminster.

They do so having removed their bearskin hats.

Eight young men from the Grenadier Guards have been entrusted with the task.

It’s a moment they’ve practised in great detail.

The queue to view Queen lying-in-state begins to move

A few moments from Westminster Hall, those at the front of the queue waiting to see the Queen lying in the state have begun to cross Lambeth Bridge.

After crossing the river, they will have to walk north to Westminster Hall – where they will be allowed to view the coffin from 17:00.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE