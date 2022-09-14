Soludo commissions Anambra telemedicine hub

Latest News
By Michael Ovat - Awka
Soludo commissions Anambra telemedicine hub, Soludo to launch telemedicine to boost healthcare in Anambra, Anambra govt to distribute 3.8 million insecticide-treated nets, Soludo egages 31 contractors, Anambra Govt massive industrialisation, Democracy is a continuous struggle, mass planting of trees in Anambra, Soludo disburses N1.3bn, Soludo presents revised budget, Soludo inaugurates CSR projects in Anambra schools , Steer clear of town, Soludo sacks leaders. Soludo Anambra media executives, Soludo appoints press secretary, Soludo appoints Odinkalu, Academic Frontiers Initiatives seeks partnership with Soludo on research, innovation, Anambra govt seals Oba, Three professors make list of Soludo's 20 commissioner-nominees, IPOB sit-at-home, IPAN sets agenda for Soludo, Soludo names SSG, Soludo to be inaugurated as Anambra governor on Thursday, APGA kicks as 22,000 apply online for Soludo's political appointments, Oshiomhole congratulates Soludo, says victory well deserved, Gbajabiamila congratulates Soludo , Peter Obi congratulates Soludo, Ozigbo Ubah congratulates Soludo, Soludo dedicates victory to fallen, Soludo wins Anambra governorship, Soludo, Anambra governorship election, Soludo wins, Anambra, claim, snail, election, he, she, APGA, APC, winner, state, WhatsApp, Abba Kyari, PDP, gov Chukwuma Soludo, We are gradually winning
Soludo

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, on Wednesday, officially commissioned the telemedicine hub in the state.

He said the hub will be used as a case study in 10 community healthcare centres within the Oyi local government area of the state, to experiment with its effect before linking it to other healthcare centres across 181 communities.

The governor, who performed the commissioning ceremony at Comprehensive Medical Centre Awkuzu, in Oyi Council Area, where the hub is located, said the hub was part of his plans to boost the healthcare system in Anambra State.

He said the new medical approach was to make up for the deficit in healthcare professionals in the state.

He noted that the Telemedicine Centre is the first of its kind to be launched in Nigeria.

Soludo appealed to the Awkuzu community to ensure adequate protection of the facility.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, in his address, said the initiative would increase access and improve healthcare delivery in the state.

According to him, “telemedicine is the use of telecommunication technology to remotely diagnose and treat patients from any location, adding that it could be through telephone conversation, e-mail or instant messaging conversation.”

He said, “It is an innovative way of getting access and delivering healthcare through digital devices such as mobile devices and computers.”

“Telemedicine means that you can be in the comfort of your home and book an appointment to see a doctor that is working anywhere in the world.

“The hub would enable Ndi-Anambra to get medical attention globally, the Commissioner added.

In his remark, the Oyi Local Government Area Transition Committee Chairman, Chief Emmanuel Nweke, while appreciating the governor, for the project, promised to ensure adequate security in and around the hub.

It was gathered that the Telemedicine Centre was built and donated to the state government by a community group, Adinma Awkuzu Association.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE


Soludo commissions telemedicine hub…    Soludo commissions telemedicine hub…

You might also like
Latest News

Customs intercept 80,000 litres of adulterated diesel in Ogun

Latest News

FG nabs 422 passengers over fake COVID-19 vaccination cards

Latest News

Ayu must resign, Makinde tells Atiku, PDP leadership

Latest News

FEC orders buyers of seized drug-linked properties to pay 2001 price

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More