Provide emergency programmes to avert food crisis, Reps tell FG

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, tasked President Muhammadu Buhari with the need to roll out emergency programmes to mitigate the emerging food crisis in Nigeria.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Hon Rimamnde Shawulu and Hon Solomon Bob.

In his lead debate, Hon Shawulu noted that the world generally is apprehensive of an impending massive shortage of food and possible famine.

He also noted that next to petroleum products, Nigeria’s highest import bill is on food which is becoming costlier around the world, may not be able to support the needed massive importation.

He expressed concerns over a recently released Central Bank’s report which showed that Nigeria’s food import bill increased by 45 per cent to $2.71 billion in 12 months in 2021.

He said, “In the new projection at least 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory will face a major food crisis in the year 2022.

“These States include; Abia, Adamawa, Benue, Cross Rivers, Edo, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Lagos, Niger, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara.

“The House is cognizant of the fact that terrorists often lay siege on farms, kidnap farmers, sack villages – and force farmers to pay ransom or some fees before accessing their farms.

“Considering the fact that many farming communities have abandoned their farms and are seeking refuge in urban centres and Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps.

“The House is concerned that should no proactive actions be taken now, the impending hunger and food shortages will worsen Nigeria’s security situation.”

To this end, the House mandated its Committee on Agriculture and other relevant committees to interface with the appropriate ministries and agencies as well as the International Development Partners to begin the process of establishing and implementing protocols to manage food resources and avert the food crisis.

