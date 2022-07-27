Security threats: Governor Sule orders closure of schools in Nasarawa

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has ordered the immediate closure of both public and private schools in the state.

The governor said the action was part of proactive steps to safeguard the lives of students across the state following security concerns in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was part of the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday in Lafia.

Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Fatu Jimaita Sabo, who briefed journalists at the end of the meeting, said a security report suggested similar threats in communities within the state bordering the FCT, such as Gitata and Umaisha.

She, however, explained that the directive excludes the exit classes that are already writing their final examinations, especially in secondary schools.

While announcing that her ministry will, in due course, issue a circular to that effect, the education commissioner, however, appealed to parents not to panic.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

She added that Nasarawa State is safe but the decision was taken as a proactive step to safeguard the lives of both pupils and students across the state.

Hajiya Sabo equally appealed to principals and heads of respective schools to also ensure the schools are closed in an orderly manner, especially that there is no present threat to any life or property in Nasarawa State.

“We are appealing to parents not to panic. We all know that Nasarawa State is safe, but this decision was taken as a proactive measure to ensure that our children are safe and continue to remain safe. That is for those within the state and those that came from other states to study here.

“We also want to appeal to our principals and heads of respective schools, to also ensure that while we are closing these schools, we do it in an orderly manner. There’s no threat to any life or property as at now in Nasarawa State. And as I mentioned, it’s just part of the government’s proactive measure. We are all aware, that His Excellency, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, has always prioritised security and safety of lives and property in Nasarawa State,” she stated.

The commissioner emphasized that the decision is one of the measures that has been taken to ensure that the administration continues to maintain a safe environment within Nasarawa State.