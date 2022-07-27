FG approves three Airbus, Boeing aircraft lease for Nigerian Air

All hope is not lost for Nigeria to get another national airline as the federal government has just approved the leasing of three aircraft manufactured by the Boeing and Airbus companies.

Nigeria’s minister of aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika dropped this hint after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to Sirika, the coming national carrier, Nigeria Air will commence flights with domestic operations and subsequently expand to regional and intercontinental routes.

Sirika who was silent on the probable date the new airline will take off however declared: “We will announce commencement soon”.

At the last count, the national carrier was spilt to have kicked off this month of July but could not due to some logistics challenges.

The carrier had already obtained its Air Transport License while efforts are on top gear for it to obtain AOC for its final approval to commence operations.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘39.6 percent of unmarried university students use sexual performance-enhancing drugs’

EXPERTS say that the use of sexual performance-enhancing drugs is an emerging public health issue that requires a university-wide health advocacy campaign to stop among unmarried students in Nigerian universities…

Tips on building a happy and healthy relationship

Building a happy relationship entails setting certain relationship goals. These goals revitalise your relationship and also help you spice things up. You might be surprised that these little efforts can go a long way in helping you build a better and outstanding relationship…