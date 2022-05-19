Promoted Magu already retired ― FG

Former acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, retired before being upgraded to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), this week.

Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, disclosed this while appearing on the ministerial media chat organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

The former anti-graft agency boss had been investigated by a presidential panel headed by Justice Ayo Salami which has since submitted its report in which it recommended the retirement of Magu in 2020.

However, the Police Service Commission (PSC) listed his name this week as one of the newly promoted AIGs.

When asked why he was promoted, the minister said it was the responsibility of the PSC, which is under the Presidency. to provide the answer.

But he affirmed that Magu has already retired, noting that being retired will not preclude him from any disciplinary measures should the need arise.





More details to come…

