FCT Police refutes claims of crisis in Lugbe

By Lawrence Bajah - Abuja
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has refuted the report making the round that crisis engulfed the Lugbe area of the territory.
In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, on Thursday through the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, stated that; “The attention of the Commissioner of Police, FCT Police Command, CP Babaji Sunday, has been drawn to a video making the rounds on social media platforms about an incident which is being credited to have happened in Lugbe, FCT Abuja.
“The CP wishes to state categorically that there is no such incident in Lugbe as he is currently on patrol with operatives around the Lugbe-Airport Road axis.
“The CP urges all well-meaning members of the Abuja Community to go about their lawful duties as the police is on its toes to ensure the safety of their lives and property.” The statement assured.

