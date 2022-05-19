Police arrest suspected killers of Police officer in Imo

The Imo State police command has arrested some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/ Eastern Security Network (ESN) suspected to be the killers of a Police officer in Ubah Agwa Community, Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

The team also discovered deadly shrines including charms and ammunition, and a live python used in fortifying themselves before attacks.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Imo Police Command Public Relations Officer, CSP Michael Abattam said the raid was in reaction to the receipt of credible information.





The PPRO explained that the command received an information that the native doctor who prepares charms for fortifications against bullets and knives for members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network ( ESN ) and led in the attack and killing of a police officer in Agwa Community has returned after fleeing the Community.

He further stated that the Command’s Tactical Teams hastily mobilised and with the positive revelations made in the course of interrogating the suspects earlier arrested in connection with the killing, the team was able to locate the criminal hideout in Ubah Agwa in Oguta LGA of Imo State and immediately cordoned area and tactical went into the den.

According to him, the hoodlums on sighting the police operatives attempted to escape only to discover that the whole escape route has been saturated with police operatives hence, they were arrested.

Those arrested include Casmire Mgbugha, Hycent Chimezie, Hycent Azunna, Hycent Ifesinachi, Hycent Chimobi, Chukwuemeka Wisdom, and a 72 yesterday old Nnadii Clifford.

CSP Abattam noted that the team recovered from the terror camp; one Toyota Camry car with registration number AKD 73 BF LAGOS, one live Python, eight locally made Pistols, eighteen rounds of live cartridges, one Biafra flag, a pair of Police Camouflage uniforms belonging to late Inspector Felicia Nwagbara ‘f’ who has been declared missing since 2017 by police authorities.

The PPRO added that one of the suspects Hycent Chimezie was shot in his leg while attempting to escape when the team was coming out of the criminals’ hideout.

He said that in the course of interrogation, the suspects confessed to having murdered late Inspector Felicia Nwagbara who was the second wife to one of the suspects – Casmire Mgbugba.

The suspects further stated that they are the manufacturers of the locally made guns recovered from them adding that apart from using them to perpetrate crimes, they sell to robbers and kidnappers.

The Imo State Police Command, however, expressed her appreciation to the good people of Imo State for their undaunting support while assuring them of the command’s commitments to sustaining the already improved security architecture in the state.