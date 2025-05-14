Prof Kila backs Utomi’s shadow cabinet initiative

A renowned political economist and Director of the Commonwealth Institute for Advanced Professional Studies (CIAPS), Prof. Anthony Kila, has expressed his support for the shadow cabinet unveiled by Prof. Pat Utomi.

Utomi, a political economist-cum politician and leader of the Big Tent Coalition, earlier this month unveiled a shadow government established to serve as a credible opposition to President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The initiative, described by Utomi as a ‘national emergency response’, was launched to address what Utomi characterised as worsening economic and security conditions under the current government.

Reacting to the development, Kila, a Professor of Strategy and Development, declared that not only did he not see anything wrong with the idea, but he fully supports it.

Kila expressed his views while addressing the recent Cambridge African Round Table (CARt), an international platform for analysts, corporate and public leaders, diplomats, and scholars dedicated to organising and hosting conversations, facilitating research, and connecting individuals to aid in understanding policies and providing solutions to African and global affairs.

The don noted that those who think Utomi’s initiative is odd because the Nigerian system is a presidential system with no scope for a shadow government, as seen in parliamentary systems, should consider this an original idea that can help, not hurt the Nigeria’s political system.

According to him, the shadow government is important because the opposition is sleepy, in disarray, and needs to be boosted with fresh external air.

Kila, however, cautioned the Shadow Cabinet to avoid becoming a talk show and to work diligently to establish themselves as a rigorous, reliable, and valuable source of alternative and viable policies that can benefit both the government and the people of Nigeria.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

