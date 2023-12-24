The organisers of Afrik Ultimate Hero Search have announced the first edition of their reality TV show which will run from May to June.

The winner of this reality TV show, according to the organisers, will go home with $15,000 star prize and a brand new SUV.

The founder of the Afrik Ultimate Hero Search, Thompson Ukeki, said the reality show will premiere on May 15, 2024 on different media houses across Africa.

Ukeki, who is a Nollywood movie producer, made this known at a media conference held at Lekki, Lagos State.

He said the show would feature 27 African countries with 27 housemates while the winner would get a $15,000 cash prize and a brand new SUV.

He added that auditions for the show have commenced since September 2023 and will end on May 15, 2024.

Ukeki said, “Some of the Africa Clips actors, actresses and producers will be shooting the Afrik Ultimate Hero Search promotional clips in the United Kingdom with a United Kingdom based movie production company called Madam Films Limited.”

He also praised the creative spirit of these men and women saying that their “highly intellectual minds, support and team spirit towards this project were well appreciated.”

He said that the actors involved in this trip to the United Kingdom included: Jonathan Timilehin Oye, Becky Pring’ar Dakahap, Young Alexis Nabia, Kalu Aloysiusloveday Chukwuebuka, and Edegbe Osaghvwere Felicia. Mary-Anne Oseyemi Adegoke, a producer, will be part of the shooting scheduled for January 30, 2024.

