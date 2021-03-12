PPPRA pulls down template announcing N212.6 petrol price regime from website

By Adetola Bademosi-Abuja
PPPRA pulls down template

Hours after the widely reported increase in petrol price, the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency(PPPRA) has pulled down the template from its website.

The agency had uploaded the pricing template for the month of March, 2021 putting the price band between N209 and N212.61.

However, this new development has started generating reactions from various quarters even as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) insisted that there will be no price increase in March.

