BREAKING: Supreme Court affirms ex-governor Dariyes’s conviction, jail term reduced from 14 years to 10

By Sunday Ejike-Abuja

The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the judgment of the Court of Appeal that convicted former Plateau State governor, Joshua Dariye, for criminal breach of trust.

By the judgment of the apex court, the maximum 14 years jail term has been reduced to 10 years.

In the unaninous judgment deliveted by Justice Helen Ogunwumiju, the apex court freed Dariye on the charge that borders on misappropriation of fund, which carries a two-year jail term.

Details later….

