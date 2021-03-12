BREAKING: Supreme Court affirms ex-governor Dariyes’s conviction, jail term reduced from 14 years to 10
The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the judgment of the Court of Appeal that convicted former Plateau State governor, Joshua Dariye, for criminal breach of trust.
By the judgment of the apex court, the maximum 14 years jail term has been reduced to 10 years.
In the unaninous judgment deliveted by Justice Helen Ogunwumiju, the apex court freed Dariye on the charge that borders on misappropriation of fund, which carries a two-year jail term.
Details later….
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided
2021/22 Admission: Seed of Life College, Ibadan, a school to reckon with for academic excellence. Date of exam. March 20,2021. For details check www.seedoflifeschools.com