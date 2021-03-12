180 students, staff rescued, 30 still missing in Kaduna school abduction, says govt

Following attack at Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Igabi Local Gvernment Area of Kaduna State, the state government has said 180 students have been rescued, while 30 students are still missing.

This was contained in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Friday.

The statement said: “Troops of the Nigerian Army in the early hours of today, Friday, 12th March 2021 rescued 180 citizens, many of them students, at the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“The armed bandits in large number attacked the institution around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday and kidnapped several students and staff.

“The armed bandits broke into the institution by breaching a perimeter fence. They then encroached about 600 metres to attack the first facility.

“The Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, on receiving a distress call, alerted the 1 Division, Nigerian Army and the Air Training Command of the Nigerian Air Force.

“Troops of the Nigerian Army immediately moved to the school and engaged the armed bandits accordingly.

“The troops successfully rescued 180 citizens; 42 female students, eight staff and 130 male students. However, about 30 students, a mix of males and females, are yet to be accounted for.

“Some of the rescued students were injured and presently receiving medical attention at a military facility.

“Receiving the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai thanked the troops for their swift response and the rescue of the 180 citizens. He also wished the injured students a speedy recovery.

“As of the time of this update, a combined team of Army, Air Force, Police and DSS are conducting an operation to track the missing students.”

