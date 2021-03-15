Post armed men to guard schools 24 hours in states where abductions are rampant, Atiku tells FG

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has advised the Federal Government to post armed men to guard schools 24 hours so as to halt the spate of kidnappings.

In a statement issued on Monday, he also reiterated his call for government to declare emergency in the education sector.

His call followed the latest round of Kaduna school abductions.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election said: “I repeat my call for the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the education sector and to post 24-hour armed guards at every school in the affected and neighbouring states. No expense must be spared to keep our schools safe.

“With 13.5 million children, Nigeria is already the world headquarters for out of school kids. This can only make things worse. It behooves on us as a nation to act decisively and excise this cancer of school abductions from our polity with clinically precise policies.

“We must also stop paying ransom at random. It is a short term solution that will cause much long term destruction. We must as a nation impose law and order now, or we will bequeath lawlessness and disorder to the next generation. And may God forbid that.”