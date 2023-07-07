The Osun State Police Command has issued a stern warning to hoteliers, event centers, and landlords/landladies in the state, cautioning them against allowing their premises to be used for any cult-related activities.

The Commissioner of Police, Kehinde Longe, conveyed this message through the command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, during a press briefing held in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State.

Commissioner of Police, Kehinde Longe, has directed the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), and Tactical units to maintain a high level of alertness and swiftly address any activities that may disrupt the peace and tranquility of the state.

Longe emphasized that the Command, in collaboration with other security agencies and the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF), will not tolerate any form of unlawful gathering or assembly that poses a threat to the peaceful atmosphere of the state.

He expressed concerns that the upcoming event marking 7/7 could potentially result in violence and property destruction.

The Commissioner advised parents and guardians to advise their children and wards to abide by the law and refrain from participating in any unlawful gatherings or assemblies before, during, and after the specified date.

He reiterated that the Command would not hesitate to arrest and prosecute those found in contravention of the law.

Furthermore, hoteliers, recreation/event centers, and landlords/landladies were warned that allowing their facilities to be used for such activities would render them liable to prosecution.

Longe reassured the residents of Osun State that the Command had implemented necessary security measures to prevent any potential breakdown of law and order.

He urged citizens to carry on with their legitimate activities while remaining vigilant and security-conscious. Longe also called for cooperation and collaboration from the public, urging them to provide useful, credible, and timely information to the security agencies.

