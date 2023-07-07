Ahead of the November 11 Governorship election in Kogi State, the Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, has emphasized that his strength in winning the election lies in the massive support of the electorate across the state for his candidacy.

Ajaka expressed optimism in the professionalism of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, and all stakeholders involved in the conduct of the forthcoming governorship election.

The SDP candidate made these remarks while addressing a large crowd of supporters from all parts of the state who gathered in Idah, the headquarters of Idah Local Government Area.

He assured the people of his holistic agenda for the state and stated that his aspiration to govern Kogi is driven by the desire to see a better state where citizens would be proud of their government.

Ajaka lamented the actions of the state government, which is concerned about his rising profile among the electorate and is attempting to hinder his participation in the race. He noted that he has not been given a level playing ground like other candidates and that there have been deliberate efforts to create obstacles in his path.

Despite these challenges, he expressed confidence in INEC and the security agencies to carry out their responsibilities professionally. He declared that, with the massive support of voters, he has become a candidate to beat in the election.

“I have an agenda for the state which is holistic and not sectional. My desire is to see our state as better than what it is now. Although there are mounting challenges – from the poor situation of civil servants to poor infrastructure – we are determined to address them and make the state realize its full potential with its God-given endowments. These are the reasons why I offered myself for this race,” Ajaka stated.

He emphasized that his manifesto clearly outlines the goals he intends to achieve for the state, and his Seven Point Agenda will be pursued vigorously if elected. He urged his supporters to remain calm and abide by the law, regardless of any intimidation or harassment they may face.

“We are peace-loving and law-abiding people. I appeal to my supporters across the state not to be perturbed. The constitution guarantees freedom of association and the right to move freely to campaign.

We are working with INEC to sensitize our people to collect their permanent voter cards (PVCs) and educate them on their responsibilities throughout this election period,” he assured.

