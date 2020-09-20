Police to ensure equal opportunity in recruitment ― Minister

Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari Dingjyadi, has assured that the ongoing recruitment into the Nigerian Police Force will be based on equal opportunities.

The minister disclosed that only the indigenes of each local government and state are being screened for the process.

He assured that officials of the ministry of police affairs are putting in efforts to ensure that only eligible candidate are allowed to participate.

The Minister stated this while speaking with journalists in his residence in Sokoto on Sunday.

Speaking on the efforts of the ministry against banditry in the country, the minister described the situation as war, saying the reason why it involves army and other security agencies in the fight.

He further said efforts are in top gear for the establishment of a mobile police unit in Sabon Birni local government area to help in combating crimes in the Eastern part of Sokoto State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BREAKING: EdoDecides2020: Obaseki Declared Winner

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Godwin Obaseki, as the winner of the governorship election in Edo State…

JUST IN: Emir Of Zazzau, Shehu Idris, Dies At 84

The Emir of Zazzau, in Kaduna State, Alhaji Shehu Idris has died in his palace at the age of 84. His son, Aminu Shehu Idris, confirmed in an interview with the Tribune Online that his late father who was appointed on 15th February, 1975 and spent 45 years in the throne died on Sunday after a protracted illness…

Dino Melaye’s Revelation: How I Was Scammed To Support Buhari, Join APC In 2015

Senator Dino Melaye, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), represented Kogi West senatorial district in the Eighth Assembly and until last November, in the 9th National Assembly speaks in this exclusive interview on the leadership of the National Assembly under Senator Ahmad Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila, review of the Nigerian Constitution, how he was scammed to support Buhari in 2015 and why President Muhammadu Buhari will never agree to a workable constitution for the country…

22 Deregistered Political Parties In Bauchi Demand Reregistration By INEC

Bauchi State chapters of the 22 political parties deregistered by INEC for what was described as lack of national spread and non-performance but ordered to be reregistered by the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division have called on the INEC and Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC) to as a matter of fairness include their names and logos on the ballot papers for future elections…

Eight Burnt To Death In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident

Eight persons were on Saturday night burnt to death in a lone accident involving a Mazda bus on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway… | police recruitment| police recruitment | police recruitment | police recruitment |