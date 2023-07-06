The Mercedes Benz SUV, worth about N55 million, which was allegedly stolen from a car dealer in Abuja, has been recovered in Ughelli, Delta State.

The car was found abandoned in a bush along Oteri Road by Doctors Quarters in Ughelli, where operatives of the CP-Decoy Squad recovered it on Monday, July 3.

According to the state Commissioner of Police, Wale Abbas, who paraded the suspects in Asaba, the recovery of the vehicle came after a complaint was received on May 3 from a car dealer (whose name was withheld) in Abuja.

The vehicle was stolen from his car stand by a suspect who posed as an intending buyer and absconded with the vehicle during a test drive on June 30, 2023, in Abuja. In response, the command swung into action and eventually recovered the vehicle.

Commissioner Abbas stated that following a series of intelligence reports on the activities of kidnappers and armed robbers in Ekpan Uvwie Local Government Area, Warri, and its environs, a combined team of policemen and personnel from the 3rd Battalion Nigerian Army raided their hideout at Agadaga Avenue off Jakpa Road, Ekpan.

A discreet search was conducted at an uncompleted building, leading to the recovery of several weapons and items.

During the operation, the following items were recovered: one AK-47 rifle with five magazines loaded with 161 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one assault rifle with two magazines loaded with 59 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, two English pump-action guns, 110 rounds of live cartridges, one double-barrel gun, one single-barrel gun, one toy gun, 14 cutlasses, and a bunch of charms wrapped in a cap.

Additionally, a pastor named Marvelous Ebangwe, aged 42, who specializes in trafficking young girls to African countries, was arrested in Effurun near Warri.

The arrest came after the DPO of Ekpan Police Station received a complaint that two young ladies had not been seen since they went to a church named “Fire Gospel Mission” located at No. 1 Tare Alegbo Street, Effurun Ovwie LGA, for a church program. Detectives stormed the building and arrested the pastor, who stated that the victims were presently in Senegal.

The commissioner also confirmed the arrest of a 50-year-old man who murdered his 45-year-old lover during a disagreement in the Udu Local Government Area of the state.

The DPO of Ovwian Aladja division received a report on the murder of one Felicia Catibekpe, aged 45, who was allegedly killed by her estranged lover, Augustine Gola Ejowor, aged 50, of Okolor Inland in Udu.

The suspect escaped after the act but eventually reported himself at Ovwian Aladja Police Station. The suspect confessed to murdering the woman during the course of their disagreement using a machete.

