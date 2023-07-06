Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said his administration is committed to providing easy access to safe water and hygiene, noting that they were fundamental for human survival and the rights of the citizens.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated this resolve while speaking at the 4th Lagos International Water Conference (LIWAC), themed: “Attaining Sanitation and Hygiene for All in Lagos State Megacity through Regulation and Innovation,” which took place on Wednesday at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island.

The Governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, said this was in line with his administration’s goal of improving access to clean water and sanitation in the state.

“The provision of easy access to safe water and hygiene is not just because it is expected of his government but because it is a fundamental human right and it falls within the welfare policy for the state,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor hinged the state’s commitment to improving access to clean water and sanitation on four initiatives, namely the provision of public toilets and bathrooms in each Local Government Area, construction of community wastewater treatment plants, developing integrated waste management system, expanding and protecting water sources to improve the city’s water supply.

He emphasized that the megacity status of Lagos State and the pace at which the population was growing underscores the urgent need to promote and facilitate efficiency in the water sector as well as guarantee its financial viability and the urgent need for government to work meticulously in administering the resources and facilities needed by the huge population to be productive most especially in the area of sanitation.

The Governor further noted that in order to attain a desirable level of sanitation and hygiene in a mega city, the expected goal would only be achieved if the initiatives were supported by a regulatory framework that promotes efficiency through innovation driven by technology and a well-designed framework that encourages private sector participation and protects the interests of all stakeholders through regulations that set clear standards, defines roles and responsibilities.

This was just as Governor Sanwo-Olu pointed out that his administration, since the inception of the LIWA conference in 2020, had sought to reposition water governance and regulatory dispensation in the state in a bid to improve water security and investment opportunities.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, in her goodwill message, noted that water, sanitation and hygiene were essential pillars for any community’s overall well-being and development and as such, as Lagos continued to experience rapid growth and urbanization, concerted efforts must be made to address the challenges posed by the increasing demand for clean water and proper sanitation infrastructure.

According to her, partnerships, collaboration and knowledge sharing among stakeholders are vital in overcoming safe water, sanitation and hygiene challenges, assuring that her ministry was committed to supporting initiatives that promote sustainable water management, sanitation and hygiene in Lagos and beyond.

“As we collectively strive for sustainable water management and improved sanitation practices, let us remember the importance of inclusivity. We must ensure that vulnerable populations, marginalized communities and underserved areas are not left behind. By emphasizing equality, accessibility and affordability, we can truly achieve the goal of leaving no one behind in our journey towards a healthier and more prosperous Lagos,” she said.

Earlier in her Welcome Address, the Executive Secretary of Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission (LASWARCO), Mrs Funke Adepoju, stressed the importance of access to improved sanitation and hygiene as critical to health, with profound implications for economic growth, human rights, public health, and the environment. She added that they are key builders for the community’s overall well-being and development.

She noted that the conference was part of a conscious effort by the Commission to bring up the discussions to address the myriad of challenges confronting the water sector, suggest solutions to effective sanitation management, and attract investments into the sector with its diverse economic possibilities.

Mrs Adepoju commended the Sanwo-Olu administration for its great strides and investments in actualizing the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of the administration, particularly on Health and Environment, and its commitment to promoting a sustainable, developmental environment for the well-being of Lagosians.

