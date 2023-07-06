Controversial US-based Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington, unequivocally stated that he has no interest in collaborating with any of the top three industry heavyweights in the Afrobeats scene – Wizkid, Davido, or Burna Boy.

The self-proclaimed ‘Bangdadadang’ crooner asserted that he sees none of them as being on his level.

During an interview with HipTV, Speed Darlington candidly expressed his thoughts on his music career and future plans.

In a surprising revelation, he claimed to be unfamiliar with the aforementioned music stars and even alleged that Burna Boy once attempted to gain his attention by making a video in the bathroom.

Popularly known as Akpi, Speed Darlington emphasized that he does not desire a situation where he attains immense fame and one of these artists takes credit for his success.

He firmly believes that he is already an influential figure in the Nigerian social media sphere and asserts that he does not need to collaborate with any of these artists to achieve success.

