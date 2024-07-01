Police have killed two suspected bandits in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include two pistols loaded with ammunition, three locally made short guns, thirteen motorcycles, camouflage uniforms, six walkie-talkies, one Toyota Corolla, and one tricycle.

Benue State Command spokesperson Catherine Anene disclosed this to newsmen on Monday, stating that Operation Zenda invaded the bandits’ hideout at Tse Uza, Mbatyula Council Ward in Katsina-Ala LGA on Sunday.

According to her, “Upon arrival at the camp, the bandits engaged the police in a gun duel to resist the invasion but were overpowered by the superior firepower of the police team.

Two bandits sustained gunshot injuries and were confirmed dead by a doctor; their corpses have been deposited at General Hospital, Ukum, while other suspects escaped.”

ALSO READ: Unpaid bills: Aliko Dangote varsity shutdown as KEDCO disconnects power

Anene further stated that the command had intensified efforts to clamp down on bandits in the Sankera axis of the state over the last three months.

She added that several operations in the area had led to the arrest of suspects who have been charged to court, while others were neutralized during exchanges of fire. Additionally, arms, ammunition, and many camps have been dislodged.

Anene mentioned that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Hassan Yabanet, commended the bravery exhibited by the officers and urged the people of Sankera to provide useful information to the police about suspects at large, especially those seen with gunshot injuries.