Federal Capital Territory (FCT), minister, Barrister Nyesome Wike has threatened to unseat an unidentified FCT lawmaker for criticising his successes as FCT minister.

Wike made the threat during the inauguration of the construction of Mabushi Bus Terminal, Phase I, in Abuja on Monday.

He said that he overheard somebody, a lawmaker in the National Assembly on Arise TV in the morning, castigating the successes being recorded in FCT.

He said: “I overheard somebody in Arise this morning. Unfortunately, I hear the person is a member of National Assembly and it is unfortunate I say so. With all due respect, what you don’t know, you don’t know, what you know you know, and the good thing for you is to tell people you don’t when you don’t know, then people will educate you.

“The Honorable Minister of State and my humble self have not been in office for more than 11 months and the person is angry that they are praising us. If you don’t want to or you are angry about that, go and hand yourself in a transformer. If we have done well, we have done well. If we haven’t done well, we haven’t done well. I’m proud to say that in the short time that Mr. President has appointed us, we have done well.

“You said there are no hospitals and there are no hospitals. You, as a legislator, what have you done? How many bills have you sponsored for us to improve our education and health sector?

“I challenge that legislator. If you are very popular, 2027 come and run under Abuja, we will fail you. Do you think that what happened last time, will happen again? It will not happen again. Luckily for me, I am the FCT Minister now. So that is my territory and I’m not afraid.

“So, People should be able to come out and be able to accept the truth. We are not begging for anybody to become our friend, we have so many friends that we cannot even carry along. So how can we go and beg people to become our friends? We are not interested in that.

“If you are angry that people are praising us, by next year your BP level will go very high because the praises you would see would be too much.”

In a related development Senator Ireti Kingibe, the lone Senator representing the people of FCT in the Senate, earlier on Monday appeared on Arise TV morning show ‘Thisdaylive’ where she complained that she was being sidelined in the running of the FCT.

Kingibe particularly claimed that her constituency was being marginalised, adding that there was no clean water for the residents of Abuja.

She also said that roads being constructed across the FCT were not addressing the needs of the majority of the people, namely healthcare, water, education, and security.

