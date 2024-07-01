The Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, has been plunged into darkness after the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) disconnected power supply.

This action comes despite the university’s payment of N20 million towards its N60 million monthly electricity bill.

The Dean of Students’ Affairs, Prof. Abdulkadir Dambazau, disclosed to newsmen in Wudil on Monday that the university is now considering three options in response to the power disconnection: shutting down operations, advising students not to return after their semester vacation, or requiring students to endure living without electricity.

He emphasized that the university heavily relies on electricity to supply water, which has now become a critical issue.

Despite the management’s efforts to make sacrifices and pay bills, KEDCO’s sudden increase in monthly charges from N16-17 million to N50-60 million, along with an accumulated bill of N248 million, has placed the institution in a dire financial situation.

Prof. Dambazau appealed to the government, philanthropists, and citizens to support the university to prevent a complete shutdown, stressing that the institution cannot effectively operate without electricity.