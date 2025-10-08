Police deploy over seventy constables to Anambra

Anambra State Police Command has received a fresh deployment of over seventy newly passed-out constables from the Police Training College, Oji River, Enugu.

The deployment, which took place on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, is part of ongoing efforts by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, to boost manpower capacity across the country and strengthen community policing at the grassroots.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement issued in Awka, noting that the new officers recently completed their basic training and would immediately be integrated into operational units within the state.

Ikenga said the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has assured residents of Anambra that the new personnel would be deployed strategically across divisions and formations to enhance visibility policing, intelligence gathering, and prompt response to security situations.

He added that the Command remains committed to maintaining peace and security across the state while deepening collaboration with communities and stakeholders to sustain ongoing crime prevention efforts.