WAEC to students: Get familiar with CBT exam ahead of 2026

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has advised students, particularly those in SS3, to start getting familiar with computers as the 2026 school-based Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) will be conducted entirely through Computer-Based Testing (CBT).

The council also explained the recent removal of Trade Subjects from Continuous Assessment Scores (CASS) on its online portal ahead of the forthcoming exams.

The Head of the National Office (HNO) of WAEC Nigeria, Dr. Amos Dangut, made this known on Wednesday in Lagos during a public sensitization rally organized by the council. The roadshow was part of efforts to inform students, parents, and the public about the full transition to CBT for the May/June 2026 WASSCE.

According to him, the decision to conduct the exam entirely online prompted the nationwide awareness campaign to ensure everyone, including those in rural areas, is informed and adequately prepared.

He said the initiative aims to help candidates and their supporters across the country become comfortable with using computers and confident in taking the examination in CBT format.

“So, the sensitization campaign which is already on across the country including the rural areas with all our staff across our offices involved is designed to capture every Nigerian notwithstanding their abode,” he added.

On the removal of Trade Subjects from CASS, Dangut clarified that the directive came from the Federal Government and other key education stakeholders, not WAEC.

He explained that the move aligns with the revised secondary school curriculum under which current SS3 students will register for the 2026 WASSCE.

He dismissed reports suggesting that WAEC acted unilaterally, describing such claims as false.

According to him, “WAEC does not act arbitrarily as we are a law-abiding international exam body that responds to the directives of stakeholders.

“So, phasing out the numerous trade subjects from the portal is a directive which we must obey,” he added.

Dangut, however, assured schools and candidates that several of the affected trade subjects had been reviewed or merged under new names, while their core content and curriculum remain largely the same.

He emphasized that there is no need for panic, noting that the changes are mainly administrative and reflect updates to the national curriculum.

Dangut concluded that keeping outdated trade subjects on the portal would serve no purpose since they are no longer part of the official curriculum.

