NYCN dares CAC, says Council, leadership intact

The President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, has dismissed claims by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) that it has withdrawn the Council’s registration certificate, insisting that the Commission lacks the power to take such a unilateral decision while a subsisting judgment of a competent court remains in force.

He, therefore, urged all members of the NYCN, state chapters, zonal leaders, affiliate bodies, and Nigerian youths to disregard any publication, pronouncement, or action from individuals, groups, or agencies purporting to dissolve, suspend, or replace the current leadership.

Sukubo made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, clarifying the earlier announcement by the Federal Ministry of Youth Development that the Council’s certificate had been withdrawn by the CAC.

The statement read: “The attention of the leadership and members of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has been drawn to the recent publication on the withdrawal of registration certificate of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and the purported appointment of interim Management Team by the Federal Ministry of Youth Development and the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) respectively.

“We wish to recall and reaffirm that pursuant to the judgment of Hon. Justice D.U. Okorowo of the Federal High Court, in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1553/2022 between INCORPORATED TRUSTEES OF NATIONAL YOUTH COUNCIL OF NIGERIA & 4ORS vs CORPORATE AFFAIRS COMMISSION & 3ORS, which challenged the incorporation certificate that is now in issue, the leadership of the NYCN under Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo was duly recognized and affirmed as the legitimate and lawfully constituted leadership of the Council and the incorporation certificate was upheld.

“The same matter now a subject of appeal in Appeal No: CA/ABJ/CV/13081/2023, wherein both the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and the Federal Ministry of Youth Development (FMYD) are parties/respondents.

“In view of the subsisting judgment and the ongoing appellate proceeding, any purported withdrawal, appointment, suspension, or tampering with the NYCN’s certificate of incorporation is not only unlawful but constitutes a direct affront to the authority of the courts.

“The law is clear that no individual, groups, and government agencies have the power to override or pre-empt the decisions of a competent court of law. Hence, the current actions by the duo Registrar General and Hon. Minister of FMYD is a classical case of resort to self-help.

“Accordingly, we hereby urge all members of the NYCN, state chapters, zonal leaders, affiliate bodies, and teeming Nigerian youths to disregard any publication, pronouncement, or action emanating from persons, groups, or agencies purporting to dissolve, suspend, or replace the current leadership.

“The judgment of Hon. Justice D.U. Okorowo of the Federal High Court, which validated the incorporation certificate of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, remains valid and subsisting until it is set aside by a higher court.

“The leadership of Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, therefore, remains sacrosanct, legitimate, and binding in law and, in fact.

“We call on all members to remain calm, law-abiding, and steadfast, and to continue to work collectively in the spirit of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, towards building a stronger, united, and progressive National Youth Council of Nigeria that represents the true aspirations of Nigerian youths,” it stated.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE