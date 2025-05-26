Police confirm explosion in Abuja

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the explosion that rocked the nation’s capital, Abuja.

There had been reports of an explosion suspected to have been caused by a bomb, which killed one person on Monday.

According to reports, another person was reportedly injured in the explosion, said to have been triggered by an improvised explosive device (IED).

An eyewitness, a military personnel who did not give his name, said the man believed to be a suicide bomber was killed by an explosive contained in a rubber can close to Mogadishu Barracks in Abuja.

Confirming the incident, the FCT Command Spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, in a statement on Monday, however, did not give any casualty figure. She quoted the FCT Commissioner of Police, Ajao Adewale, as saying: “On 26th May 2025, at approximately 2:50 PM, the FCT Police Command received a distress report regarding an explosion along Mararaba-Nyanya bypass.

“Upon receipt of the report, officers of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit were immediately deployed to the scene. The affected area was swiftly cordoned off for analysis to ensure the safety of commuters and residents.

“One male victim was rescued at the scene and promptly taken to the hospital, where he is currently receiving medical attention.

“A comprehensive investigation has commenced, including detailed forensic analysis, to ascertain the exact cause and nature of the explosion.

“The FCT Police Command urges members of the public to remain calm and go about their lawful activities without fear, as there is currently no cause for alarm.”

In a related development, residents of Grow Homes Estate in the Chikakore area of Kubwa, Abuja’s largest suburban town, were left shaken after a group of heavily armed kidnappers stormed the area in the early hours of Monday, holding occupants hostage for over an hour.

It was gathered that the terrifying incident occurred between 12:00 AM and 1:30 AM, with the attackers moving freely within the estate. According to an eyewitness, at least a man and a woman were abducted during the raid. However, by morning, the woman was reportedly found within the estate, having been released by the abductors.

According to an eyewitness: “The incident happened around 12:00 AM. Those guys were well-armed, and they overpowered the local vigilante team. The police came at about 1:00 AM, and there was a fierce exchange of gunfire for about 30 minutes. We are begging the government to fix this road for easy access for security patrol vehicles. We also beg the police and, of course, the FCT Administration to help site a station here for rapid response.”

Confirming the incident, the Command’s Spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, in a statement, stated that:

“The FCT Police Command, on Monday, 26th May 2025, at about 1:00 AM, received a distress call from police officers stationed in front of Grow Homes Estate, Kuchibuyi village in Byazhin, reporting an attack by armed assailants and requesting reinforcement.

“Upon swift deployment to the scene, it was discovered that the armed attackers had breached the estate through the rear perimeter fence and forcefully abducted two victims.

“The responding police officers exchanged gunfire with the attackers for about 40 minutes and rescued one of the victims, identified as Chinyere Joe. Unfortunately, the attackers escaped with the second victim.

“The Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit, in collaboration with the army and other security operatives, has since launched an operation to track down the fleeing suspects and ensure the safe rescue of the remaining abducted victim.”

