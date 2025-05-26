EFCC arrests 49 suspected internet fraudsters in Kogi

Officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal Office, have arrested 49 suspected internet fraudsters operating in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

They were apprehended between Saturday, 24th May 2025, and Sunday, 25th May 2025, following actionable intelligence linking them to fraudulent internet activities.

The operations targeted multiple hideouts across the city, with an unlicensed loaded pistol recovered from one of the suspects, who claimed during preliminary interrogation that he was a former cult member.

Other items recovered from the suspects include high-end smartphones, laptop computers, and two luxury vehicles.

They will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

