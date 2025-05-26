Aiyedatiwa lauds progress on Ondo judiciary complex construction

Ondo State Governor, Dr Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has expressed satisfaction with the quality and progress of work on the ongoing construction of the new Ondo State Judiciary Complex in Akure.

The project, being handled by Westfield Global Construction Ltd, is a testament to the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional infrastructure.

During an unscheduled inspection visit to the project site over the weekend, Governor Aiyedatiwa commended Westfield Global Construction Ltd for adhering to the timeline and delivering high-quality work.

Aiyedatiwa said, “I am happy with how the project is going. From what I have seen today, the work is progressing very fast with high quality, and this is an indication that the project will be completed as planned.”

The new Judiciary Complex, named after former Governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, will feature modern facilities, including a ceremonial court, modular courts, a registry, a library, exhibition buildings, a utility building, and parking facilities.

Once completed, the complex will provide a conducive environment for the administration of justice and expedite the dispensation of justice in the state.

The founder of Westfield Global Construction Ltd, Abdulwasiu Adebisi, expressed his gratitude to Governor Aiyedatiwa for his commitment to good governance and infrastructure development in Ondo State.

Abdulwasiu Adebisi remarked, “I appreciate Governor Aiyedatiwa’s leadership, which has enabled us to work efficiently and effectively towards completing this project.

“We assured the Governor that we will continue to work diligently to deliver the project on schedule,” Adebisi said.

The Governor’s visit to the project site followed his attendance at the sitting of the Ondo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal at the High Court Complex, where the tribunal adjourned to 4th June 2025 for judgment.

The timely completion of the Ondo State Judiciary Complex is expected to enhance the state’s justice system, providing a modern and efficient infrastructure for the judiciary to function effectively.

Westfield Global Construction Ltd’s dedication to delivering high-quality work on this project has earned them recognition and praise from the state government, further solidifying their reputation as a leading construction company in Nigeria.

