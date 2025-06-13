Police confirm attack on Benue communities

Benue State Police Command on Friday confirmed the early morning attack carried out the previous day on Mtswenem and Akondotyough Bawa communities in North Bank, Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, said that more officers have been drafted to the affected communities.

When asked about the casualty figure, the PPRO asked for more time to get detailed information about the attacks.

According to her, “The police are on ground there and still gathering information. Be patient, we will make the casualty figure available as soon as we get the complete information.”

Meanwhile, some residents of the communities who spoke to journalists earlier claimed that about 25 people were killed in Thursday’s coordinated attacks by suspected armed herders.

According to one of the residents, who identified himself simply as Aondofa, the attackers were said to have invaded the communities around midnight on Thursday, adding that the operation lasted close to two hours.

Aondofa said, “They were armed herders and they stormed the communities around midnight of Thursday and operated till 2am.

“They broke into people’s homes, forcefully breaking doors and windows, and butchered their victims.”

While claiming that the attack was unprovoked, Aondofa said, “25 corpses including women and children have been recovered.”

He added that some of the residents managed to escape, while others fled for safety, with some still missing.

