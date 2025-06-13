Put your houses in order, Tinubu tells opposition parties

Amid accusations of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu being behind the current leadership crisis rocking various opposition parties in the country, and plans to turn Nigeria into a one-party state, the President has come out to urge the opposition to put their houses in order before the 2027 general election.

The President disclosed this on Friday when he inaugurated the newly constructed Left-Hand Service Carriageway of Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) Stage II from Ring Road 1 Apo Junction to Wasa Junction, in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, stated that as President, he belonged to another political party, therefore, could not mediate in their crisis.

The President again seized the opportunity to reiterate his Democracy Day pledge not to push for a one-party state. The President also commended the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), led by FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, for the construction of the road.

He said: “The opposition should put their houses together before the next election. So that nobody will accuse anybody of trying to stiff the opposition. The President wants you to come together. If you cannot come together, the President cannot help you to come together.

“This is politics. And you will never come together when you continue to tell lies on a daily basis. Everything you condemn. Nothing is good in your country. Was Nigeria like this in 1960? Was Abuja like this three years ago?

“Today, with the commissioning of this left-hand service carriageway, we are addressing that challenge head-on. I commend the Federal Capital Territory Administration, led by FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for completing uncompleted projects that have been reactivated and delivered with discipline, quality, and time-earned speed.”

Earlier, the FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, while thanking the President for support, also responded to criticisms by people on the decision of the FCT Administration to rename the newly renovated multi-billion naira International Conference Centre (ICC) — at the cost of 39 billion naira — after President Bola Tinubu, saying the President has done well for the nation’s capital to merit such honour.

“All of us as politicians, yes, we must criticize. There’s no doubt about that. But because you’re criticizing, does not mean that you don’t see. We are not flagging off, we are commissioning. Don’t say, it’s not correct.

“People are criticizing the International Conference Center. You know, there are people naturally, they don’t have good taste. The only thing in that International Conference Center that was not changed, is just the block work. Everything in that Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Center, was changed.

“If you love this country, you cannot criticize. It’s not about I wear only one shoe, telling people lies. It’s a lie. It’s not about, oh, I carry my bag. No.

“Nigeria, as a giant of Africa, must not only show that they are a giant, people must see what makes you to be a giant of Africa. Nobody that loves this country will criticize that International Conference Center.

“There’s one television, one media house, I don’t normally watch them but somehow, by spiritual directive, I had to turn on. I saw somebody, I don’t know his name, normally I don’t like to know people’s names who don’t have anything to offer. He said, oh, that they did not name the International Conference Center to somebody who built it. Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport was not built by Nnamdi Azikiwe. Moshood Abiola Stadium was not built by Moshood Abiola.

“Another one is that, oh, it was built with 240 million. Which year? 1991. What was the exchange rate in 1991 and compare the exchange rate? People will just sit down for the sake of criticizing. Look at the exchange rate in 1991 and 2025, and then compare.”

