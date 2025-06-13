Oshiomhole: Airline operators back AirPeace, challenge FAAN to release CCTV footage

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has come out in support of Air Peace, describing the actions of Senator Adams Oshiomhole during a recent incident at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos as “unruly and unexpected of a politician of his class.”

Oshiomhole was allegedly denied boarding on an Air Peace flight after arriving late at the counter, which led to a heated exchange between the senator and airline staff.

The AON’s Public Relations Officer, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, stated that Oshiomhole’s behaviour was below industry standards and that the senator should have followed due channels instead of resorting to self-help.

Okonkwo also challenged the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to release the CCTV footage of the incident, saying it would help to clarify what really happened.

According to Okonkwo, Air Peace is a respected airline that deserves respect, and the senator’s actions were unacceptable.

He emphasised that every passenger has rights, but those rights are limited to what is allowed within the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and aviation industry standards.

The AON may take action against Oshiomhole, but Okonkwo noted that there have been interventions coming from some places on the matter.

The incident has sparked controversy, with some Nigerians criticising Oshiomhole’s behaviour, while others have expressed support for the senator’s allegations of ticket racketeering against Air Peace.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE