Johnkennedy Uzoma

In a bid to continuously tackle the upsurge of criminal activities and illicit possession of firearms in Imo State, the tactical team of the State Police Command has made a breakthrough with the arrest of a 32-year-old notorious armed robbery suspect.

The suspect, identified as Igbonagwam Osinachi, hails from Unuchoko Obazu Mbieri in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the State.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, the arrest was made following directives by the State Commissioner for Police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, to clamp down on criminal activities in the state.

During the course of the investigation, the suspect reportedly confessed to the crimes he had committed with his gang members, who are still at large.

The PPRO further disclosed that the suspect provided the identities of his cohorts and their criminal hideout located at the littoral land of Nworie River Bank, Owerri.

Acting on the information provided by the suspect, the operatives combed the hideout and recovered three (3) locally-made pistols and one live cartridge, which were reportedly used in the commission of their nefarious activities.

The Police Command has assured that efforts are being made to apprehend the other members of the gang who are still at large. Meanwhile, the arrested suspect and his accomplices will be arraigned in court after a diligent investigation has been conducted.

Commending the operatives for a job well done, CP Barde urged them to sustain the tempo in stemming the tide of insecurity in the state until all criminally-minded elements are flushed out.

He also called on well-meaning residents of the state to support the security agencies in the fight against crimes and criminality by reporting any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.

