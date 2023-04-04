By: Sunday Ejike – Abuja

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has expressed its commitment to partner the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in pursuing compensation for victims of road accidents and the prosecution of drivers and owners of vehicles involved in road traffic crashes as a result of reckless driving and other illegal acts.

The NBA President, Mr. Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau (SAN) made this commitment while hosting the Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Mr. Dauda Biu who was on a working visit to the NBA Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the NBA President, “NBA is ready to partner FRSC in this very patriotic project. It is a call to serve the cause of justice and the rule of law and this is what NBA is all about. For every road accident, there is a provision of the traffic law prohibiting the incident that led to the road crash.

“Just few days ago, we regrettably lost one of our senior members, Mr. Onah Otukwu (SAN) who ran into a truck without a tail light in Abuja.”

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Corps Marshal had noted that the FRSC has become increasingly worried by the crashes recorded on our highways nationwide as a result of reckless driving stemming from under the influence of alcohol and drugs as well as excessive speed.

According to Mr. Duada Biu, “in the first quarter of year 2023, a total of 21 road traffic crashes were recorded across the country. 338 people were injured while 276 peoples lost their lives in these crashes.”

The Corps Marshal in requesting for the support of the NBA noted that the absence of prosecution of those responsible for the road crashes, and the lack of pursuit of compensation for the victims or their families have partly contributed to the lack of discipline of drivers and recklessness exhibited in driving which have led to road traffic crashes resulting in bodily injuries, loss of lives and destruction of properties.

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the NBA, Mr. Akorede Habeeb Lawal said, the FRSC boss also sought the collaboration of the NBA in ensuring raising drivers’ education and awareness of road traffic laws and regulations.

While commending the FRSC for deeming the NBA worthy of this partnership to “save lives”, the NBA President noted that some FRSC officers condone road traffic offences as they allow unfit or overloaded vehicles on the highways.

Maikyau thereafter constituted a committee of the NBA to be headed by Usman Sule (SAN) to facilitate the NBA-FRSC partnership and expressed hope that the new partnership would stem the incident of harassment of members of the NBA by FRSC officials even as he sought support of the FRSC in the management of road traffic during the forthcoming Annual General Conference of the NBA in Abuja.





