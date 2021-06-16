Police arrest kidnapper in Kogi

Kogi State police command has arrested a kidnapper terrorising the people of the Kabba-Okene axis in Kogi State.

The command public relations officer, DSP William Ayah, in a press statement issued, on Wednesday, said the police operatives attached to Ajaokuta Division on June 15, 2021, at about 18:00hrs acted on credible intelligence that some persons suspected to be kidnappers were sighted at Speed-Break Bumps area around Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited arrested one Mohammed Sani of Fulani Camp Ejale area, Okene Local Government Area.

According to the statement, during preliminary interrogation, the suspect confessed to belonging to a kidnap syndicate terrorising the Kabba-Okene axis.

He further confessed haven actively participated in several kidnapped operations along Kabba-Ayere road.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State, CP Ede Ayuba, has ordered that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation with a view to arrest other members of the gang as suspect will be arraigned in court on completion of the investigation.

CP Ede Ayuba Ekpeji, however, reiterated the command’s level of commitment in collaboration with other security agencies in the State to sustain the ongoing onslaught against criminal elements in the state.

