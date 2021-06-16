FEC okays resumption of FCT N1 trillion land swap initiative

By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the resumption of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) land swap initiative that began under the previous administration.

This was disclosed by the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello, at the end of the council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The initiative whose worth was put at about N1 trillion under the previous dispensation was designed to remedy the infrastructure deficit in the federal capital by swapping land with private investors who would, in turn, provide the necessary infrastructure.

The minister said FEC approved the resumption following a memo he presented to the council.

He said some amendments were made to the original form of the initiative by establishing a legal framework to protect all parties.

