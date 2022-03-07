Poco Lee to judge Afro dance contest on Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria as company expands viewing platforms

New episodes of the hugely accepted Globacom sponsored Battle of the Year Nigeria dance competition has introduced

new judges for the Afro dance stage which include Pinkie Debbie, Izzy Odigie and popular Afro dance sensation Poco Lee. While they have the power to decide who progresses or drops out, viewers have also been empowered to decide who makes it to the finals by voting for their wild cards.

“As the competition enters the Afro dance stage, Globacom is expanding the options available to viewers and fans to watch the show with friends, family and loved ones while cheering on the talented contestants as they battle their way to mega-millions in Globacom’s latest empowerment initiative,” Globacom said in a statement in Lagos on Friday.

Episodes five, six and seven will focus on Afro dance with contestants showing off their dance skills as they battle to make it to the finals and a shot at winning the mega millions at stake.

Introducing the episode, host Do2tun asked a question then provided the answer: “What do pepper soup and afro dance have in common? They are both hot,” he said.

On Episode five, Afro dancers battle across regional centres from Abuja to Kaduna, Enugu to Port Harcourt and Benin to Lagos as they pray and hope that success in the competition will help them realize long-held dreams.

A contestant in Abuja hoped to produce a dance movie if he wins, while another plans to set up a dance studio. Another contestant took it to church praying that he wins so he can support his mother’s business.

No matter their dreams, they need talent and skills and grit and that winning attitude to make it all the way to the finals where they will be empowered with mega millions by Globacom, sponsor of the Battle of the Year Nigeria reality tv show.

And there is more. Viewers and fans who can dance stand a chance of winning N200,000 weekly just by sending in a video of themselves dancing along to the Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria theme song.

