HYPPADEC trains staff on competence, efficient service delivery

The Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), has embarked on a four-day capacity building training exercise for newly recruited staff of the commission as part of efforts to ensure efficient service delivery.

Managing Director of HYPPADEC, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa declared the induction training open with the Theme: “Administrative Procedures, Discipline in Civil Service Ethics in Minna on Monday.”

Nigerian Tribune gathered that HYPPADEC was established in 2010 and was charged with the responsibility of managing the ecological menace caused by operations of dams and other hydroelectric activities in power-producing areas.

Abubakar Yelwa explained that the induction training was meant to equip the staff with civil service procedures and regulations as most of them were coming from the private sector and fresh graduates from tertiary institutions.

“Most of them are not used to civil service regulations, this training will help them to know the general condition of service of HYPADEC as well as federal service,” he said.

He added that the training was ongoing simultaneously in the other five HYPPADEC states such as Kogi, Benue, Kebbi, Kwara and Plateau respectively, adding that about 432 staff were undergoing induction across the six states and 120 in Niger State.

He advised them to be disciplined and take their job with all seriousness, adding that he had directed all directors to take disciplinary action against any staff that misbehave.

In his welcome address, Director Operations in HYPPADEC, Malam Iliyasu Abdullahi advised the staff to conduct themselves to learn skills that would help them in discharging their duties.

Also, resource person, Alhaji Rilwan Abarshi said the staff would be trained on public service procedures, rules, communication with others and ethics of public service to be able to understand the purpose for their employees and what is expected of them to do.

“We are to give them orientations on how to perform to achieve applying skills to their jobs in order to achieve the mandate of the organisation as expected,” he said.