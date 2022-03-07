I am acting APC chairman —Niger State governor

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, on Monday presided over the meeting of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee held on Monday at the party national secretariat, giving credence to speculation that the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni has since lost out in the power game in the ruling party.

The Niger State Governor who came to the party national secretariat accompanied by certain members of the APC CECPC later held a closed-door meeting with some of his colleagues.

With him were former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, Women representative in CECPC, Stella Okotete, the Youth Leader, Ismail Ahmed and Mr David Lyon.

Also in attendance were Professor Tahir Mamman National Secretary of the Caretaker team who had earlier issued a statement asking party faithful to disregard the removal of Governor as Chairman, APC CECPC also attended the meeting.

Governor Bello also took charge of the oath-taking by the state Chairmen of the party.

He said:” The state chairmen, they took their oath of office today and we discussed progress made so far on Convention and what needs to be done next so that we will achieve the March 26 date for Convention.

Speaking with newsmen, the Niger State Governor said his status as acting chairman to preside over activities at the party national secretariat enjoyed the blessings of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Acting chairman? I have been acting for a while since the Chairman travelled.”

Asked to react to news reports that Governor Buni has ceased to be the national chairman of the party, Governor Bello simply said, ‘You said news! No comment.”

The Niger State Governor said there was nothing to worry about over heavy police presence as he claimed that they only came to maintain law and order.

“Today we have a major event and all the chairmen came in. And they are to maintain law and order.

“Most of my colleagues are here to support me to receive the report. You know the zoning committee report is a very important one. And all the governors here are here to support me. Now, at zonal level, they can go and do their work.”