Project Management Institute (PMI) has stressed the need for the nation’s tertiary institutions to accelerate digital adoption to enable them achieve massive skill-shifts.

The institute’s Managing Director, Sub-Saharan Africa, George Asamani, made this submission in a paper, titled ‘Reimagining Higher Education in Nigeria”.

Asamani argued that the global health pandemic experienced recently, accelerated digital adoption by five years, a development, he stated, had resulted in massive skill-shifts.

He however noted that such trend would only be sustained, and accelerated further, when organisations demand digital skills far beyond the IT function and deep into other areas of the business.

According to him, the nation’s tertiary education, like all sectors, are not immune to disruption, from digitisation, as seen during the pandemic.

“The institutions are fair game for disruption. Overnight, technology automated the traditional lecture, and logic supports the argument that anything that can be automated will be disrupted. As memories of the tumultuous time fade two years on, remote learning is everything, everywhere, all at once,” he stated.

Asamani argued that though the nation’s tertiary institutions had played a key role in framing national consciousness and advancing the economy by delivering skills that saw the country and companies gain dominance on the continent, he however believed such relevance is being threatened at a time profound change seems to be sweeping through society.

