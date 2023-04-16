Information just emerged that the aviation unions have concluded plans to totally shut down the Murtala Muhammed Airport and others to flight operations and other activities beginning from Monday, April 17th, 2023.

The development came following a notice earlier issued by the unions aviation workers nationwide to embark on a two days’ warning strike between Monday and Tuesday to press home their demands which include: the implementation of the new salary structure.

The unions are also calling on the government to prevail on the minister of aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika to rescind his decision to demolish the Lagos head offices of the aviation agencies.

The unions in a circular issued at the weekend vowed to embark on a full fledged strike if their demands are not met after the expiration of the two days warning strike on Tuesday.

It was however, gathered that all efforts by the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Captain Musa Nuhu to on behalf of the government, persuade the unions at a meeting he held with them in Abuja which lasted till late hours of Sunday failed to yield any positive result as the unions said there was no going back to shut the Lagos airport down.

A union member who spoke to the Nigerian Tribune revealed that the planned shutdown of activities at the airport will be the first of its kind as no one will be allowed access to the airport.

To show their readiness, the unions after a meeting jointly held at the Lagos airport which lasted till after 10pm on Sunday said many of the unions have resolved to sleep at the airport ro effect the shutdown from the midnight of monday.

According to the unions, the government should expect a scenario that played out when the National Association Nigerian Students paralyse activities at the airport during the protest against the shutdown of tertiary institutions for eight months.

The decision of the Federal government through the NCAA to invite the unions to the crucial meeting was borne out of the threat from the foreign airlines to suspend flights into the country until the stalemate is addressed.

During the warning strikes, all the offices of the agencies will be put under lock and keys while allied businesses will be affected.

Present at the failed meeting with the NCAA DG include: all heads of the Aviation agencies, the Permanent Secretary at the ministry of aviation, the Director of Trade Ministry of Labour, the Director Human Resources at the Ministry of aviation, the union Presidents among others