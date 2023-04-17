The Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN), has concluded plans to unveil two key sub-bodies, the Nigerian Marketing Development Team (NMDT) and Nigerian Chapter of Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) at the association’s 2023 ADVAN IGNITES, scheduled to hold on April 19th, 2023 in Lagos.

ADVAN IGNITES,a major program in the association’s calendar, provides stakeholders in marketing and advertising the opportunity to have good conversation on the industry global trends and networking.

The Chief Executive Officer/Executive Director, ADVAN, Mrs. Ediri Ose-Ediale, in a statement, explained that NMDT represents a group of top Chief Marketing Officers/Marketing Directors, coming together to lead growth and value for marketing in Nigeria.

According to her, these senior professionals of marketing and brand- building, have decided to provide value and support for marketing in Nigeria, contribute towards creating valuable, real-time marketing insights, and case studies, among others, that would serve in educating upcoming professionals.

She added that the team would also ensure how marketing should be done, while also creating global best practices in Nigeria.

GARM, on the other hand, she explained, represents a cross-industry initiative, established by the World Federation of Advertisers to address the challenge of harmful content on digital media platforms and its monetisation via advertising.

