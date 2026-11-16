PMI reiterates commitment to reducing Africa’s project professional gaps, updates training requirements

THE management of the Project Management Institute (PMI) has reassured of the institute’s commitment to helping Africa meet its project professional gap, projected to hit the 4.6million mark by 2035.

This, the board said, the institute plans to achieve by helping more professionals develop their skills and supporting the quality of their preparations.

Managing Director, PMI Sub-Saharan Africa, George Asamani, also announced the updated training eligibility requirements for the institute’s Project Management Professional (PMP) certification.

He added that from December, this year, live instructor-led training, used to meet the PMP application’s 35-hour education requirement, should be delivered through a PMI-Authorised Training Partner (ATP), or an eligible accredited academic programme, including PMI Global Accreditation Center (GAC) accredited programmes.

The change, he stated, covers both in-person classes and live online instruction, making it mandatory for candidates choosing live instructor-led training to check if their provider is eligible before enrolling.

“The change aims to support consistent preparation towards the PMP certification while continuing to offer multiple pathways for candidates to meet the certification’s education requirement,” he added.

Also speaking on the development, Director, Channel Partnerships & Programs, PMI, Karen Micah, described authorization as carrying a responsibility.

“Professionals place their trust in providers who carry the PMI ATP badge, and that trust must be earned through the learning experience. The strength of the programme depends on how partners deliver in the classroom, whether online or in person,” Micah added.